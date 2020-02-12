Senate cannot act on franchise renewal of ABS-CBN – Sen. Drilon

The Senate’s hands are tied when it comes to the issue on the renewal of franchise of media network ABS-CBN.

According to Sen. Franklin Drilon, the House of Representatives must first approve the renewal of franchise of the said media giant before they can start discussing their decision on the said matter.

“Iyan ay isang probisyon sa ating Saligang Batas. Pagdating sa prangkisa, iyan ay magmumula sa Lower House. Hindi pwedeng mag-mula sa Senado,” Drilon said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

The senator pointed out that the Lower House has yet to pass any bill seeking to renew the franchise of the media network.

“Wala pa kaming natatanggap mula sa House of Representatives kaya wala kaming magawa,” Drilon stressed.

Drilon also clarified that if the Supreme Court decides to revoke the network’s franchise, the Senate will not be able to meddle with it because of the existing separation of powers between the Legislative and Judiciary branches of government.

On Monday, the Office of the Solicitor General filed a Quo Warranto petition at the highest court asking to revoke the franchise of ABS CBN, accusing the media giant of different violations.

Meanwhile, Drilon said that majority of the Senators support the renewal of the Kapamilya network’s franchise because the network ‘is a manifestation of press freedom.’