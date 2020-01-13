Senate calls for ratification of a department of Disaster Resilience amid eruption of Taal volcano

Sen. Sonny Angara is appealing to his fellow senators to ratify the proposed formation of a department of disaster resilience.

The call stemmed from the eruption of the Taal volcano.

According to Angara, under Senate Bill 331 or the Disaster Resilience of 2019 which is supported by President Rodrigo Duterte, the government will come up with a department which will serve as lead agency whenever there is disaster or climate change incident.

Angara explained that in times of calamity, the department of Disaster Resilience will serve as lead agency in protecting the safety of the public, including pre-emptive and forced evacuation.

The proposed department will also be in-charge of programs for the disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response and recovery programs.

Meanwhile, during the briefing in Tagaytay earlier today, Sen. Francis Tolentino personally checked on the plight of some evacuees located in Maharlika Elementary School in Talisay, Batangas.

More than 14 thousand individuals have left Batangas amid Taal’s eruption.

Pcol. Edwin Quilates, police director of Batangas PPO in Camp Crame said that there are 13,883 individuals from 2,534 families that are staying in evacuation centers.

The bulk of this number are from Tagaytay City with 2,594 people coming from the towns of Laurel and Talisay.

The rest of the evacuees are from the following areas:

Tanauan City 1,620

Laurel 1,582

San Nicolas 1,087

Lipa City 1,047

Batangas City 507

Other evacuees come from Cuenca, Sta. Teresita, San Luis, Agoncillo, Lemery, Taal, Sto. Tomas, San Pascual, San Jose, Calaca, Tuy, and Balayan.

Search and rescue teams of the Batangas PPO together with other government agencies continue to provide aid for the evacuees.