Nation

Senate approves good manners, right conduct subject in school curriculum

by Christhel Cuazon
Students from various schools in the Metro gathered together on Monday, September 23 at the PICC for the first-ever Youth Innovation Challenge 2019 | Photo by: Jana Abejero

The Senate of the Philippines on Monday approved on its third and final reading the measure that mandates all public and private elementary and high schools to include a Good Manners and Right Conduct (GMRC) subject in their curriculum.

In a statement, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said that the bill “will allow students to gain real-life experiences in applying their values to difficult situations, but in a controlled environment where experienced educators will help them process the lessons they learn in a constructive, nurturing way.”

Under the Comprehensive Values Education Act, primary school students will be required to attend a 30-minute daily class on GMRC, while high school and senior high school students must take an hour-long lecture on values education twice a week.

The Senate bill also mandated educators to teach the subject in English and Filipino to make it “more accessible and user-friendly to students.”

In 2013, GMRC was removed as a regular subject from the K to 12 curricula when values education was integrated with other subjects like Edukasyon sa Pagpapakatao and Araling Panlipunan.

Related articles:

  1. First day jitters in school opening
  2. DepEd extends early registration for Senior High School
  3. Angara calls for inclusion of Bangsamoro studies in school curriculum
  4. Phl history is still in the curriculum – DepEd
  5. Senate approves free college education for indigent students

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*