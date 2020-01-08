Senate appeals to OFWs in Iraq: heed to PHL’s call for repatriation

Sen. Joel Villanueva is making an appeal to all Overseas Filipinos Workers in Iraq to follow the government’s call for a mandatory repatriation.

According to Villanueva, chairman of the Senate Committee on Overseas Filipino Workers, if Filipinos will immediately heed to our government’s order of mandatory repatriation from Iraq, we will be able to avoid getting caught in between as tension continues to escalate in the Middle East.

The Philippine Embassy in Iraq already raised to alert level 4 or mandatory repatriation in order to encourage Filipinos working and or staying in the said country to leave.

Villanueva hopes that all communication channels from our embassy in the Middle East are open to provide consular assistance to Filipinos in case they decide to leave.

The senator insists that the Philippine government’s main concern is for the safety of all Filipinos in the Middle East and no one will be left behind in case they decide to evacuate everyone.

