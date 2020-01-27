Sen. Villar slams PCC over malnutrition, ‘stupidity’ of Filipino youth

Sen. Cynthia Villar blamed the Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) for the worsening malnutrition and ‘stupidity’ of some Filipino students.

Villar stressed on Monday, Jan. 27, that the failure of the PCC to provide cheap milk to children has affected the mental capacity of children.

The senator said that the dairy production in the Philippines fails to meet the demand in the country which has been force to import import milk.

“The production of dairy in the Philippines is one percent of the demand. 99 percent are all imported,” Villar said during a Senate hearing.

She added that poor families cannot afford to buy milk imported from countries like New Zealand, United States of America, and Australia.

“Siyempre kung mahirap ba yung bata kaya bang bumili ng imported? Hindi, so wala ng nagdridrink ng milk yung mahihirap na mga bata,” Villar stressed.

“You are partly to blame kasi ang mga bata talagang pinaiinom ng milk para tumalino,” she added.

Villar criticized PCC for allegedly allocating more funds for purchasing new vehicle in order to conduct inspection of dairy farms rather than improving the dairy production in the Philippines.