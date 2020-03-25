Top Stories

Sen. Tolentino wants medical course graduates to serve amidst COVID-19 threat

by Kristan Carag
Senator Francis Tolentino (2nd from left), chairman of the Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing and Resettlement, presides over the first organization meeting and briefing of key shelter agencies Monday, August 5, 2019. Tolentino asked officials of the newly created Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development to update him on the housing situation of the country and the department’s policies and programs. Also in photo are (from left) Senators Panfilo Lacson, Bong Revilla and Imee Marcos. (PRIB Photo by Albert Calvelo/05 August 2019)

Amidst the threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19, Sen. Francis Tolentino urged the Department of Health (DOH) to allow medical course graduates to serve as doctors even though they have not yet passed the licensure exam.

Tolentino said on Tuesday, March 24, that Republic Act 2382, also known as the Medical Act of 1959, authorizes the DOH secretary to allow medical course graduates to serve as temporary doctors during times of emergency.

Marami na tayong batas, ngayon ang hiling ko lang ay ipatupad itong batas na ito,” the senator said during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

Tolentino estimates that at least 1,500 medical course graduates have yet to pass the Physicians Licensure Examination administered by the Professional Regulation Commission.

Ang passing rate ng medical exam board ay 85 percent so malamang-lamang dito sa 1,500, baka mga 1,300 mahigit ay papasa,” the lawmaker stressed.

Magagaling ito, mga bata ito, at matataas ang immune system nito. Gusto nitong maglingkod sa bayan at ang gusto nilang karera ay maging doktor talaga, manggamot. Gusto ko ay gamitin sila kaysa sa nasa bahay lang sila,” he added.

Tolentino also assured that the temporary doctors would receive payment, hazard pay, and will be covered by insurance.

Graduates of medical courses took the first part of the Physicians Licensure Examination from March 8-9, but the remaining portion of the exam set on March 15 -16 got cancelled after Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Sayang naman yung gasto nila. Nandito na sila sa Metro Manila. Hindi lang sila nakakuha ng exam kasi nag-lockdown na,” Tolentino said.

“Ito yung fresh na fresh sa kanilang kaisipan, yung kanilang ni-review kasi March 15 lang, March 24 na ngayon. Kabataan ito, mga 24 to 25 years old. So palagay ko makakatulong ng kakaunti,” he added.

