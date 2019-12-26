Sen. Pacquiao named as one of 10 highest-paid athletes of the decade

Filipino boxing idol Sen. Manny Pacquiao placed eight in the list of top 10 highest paid athletes of the decade by American magazine Forbes.

Forbes estimates that Pacquiao, who currently holds the WBA (Super) welterweight belt, has earned US$ 435 million, or more than Php 22.1 billion, since 2009.

The magazine mentioned that the 25-pay per view fights of the Pambansang Kamao ‘have generated 20 million buys and an estimated US$1.3 billion, or more than 66 billion, in revenue.

In the last 10 years, Pacquiao, who turned 40-years old in 2019, fought in 18 matches, most of which were title fights and title defenses.

Undefeated American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., who defeated Pacquiao in 2015 via unanimous decision, topped the list with an estimated US$ 915 million, or more than Php 46.4 million, worth of earnings

Forbes said that Mayweather pocketed more than US$ 500 million combined for his 2015 fight against Pacquiao and 2017 boxing match against mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor.

The complete list includes: