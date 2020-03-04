Sen. Hontiveros reveals: some travel agencies offer fake documents to Chinese nationals

Some travel agencies offer fake passports, birth certificates, driver’s license and even “pastillas services” to Chinese nationals who are travelling to the Philippines.

This was revealed by Senator Risa Hontiveros during the Senate hearing on the alleged “Pastillas scam” at the Bureau of Immigration.

According to Hontiveros, the services are being offered in Mandarin using the mobile app “WeChat”. Members of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators are behind these operations.

Hontiveros said that a chunk of the Php10,00 service fee from the “Pastillas scheme” goes to tour operators.

This information is aside from Senator Richard Gordon’s expose that a lot of Chinese nationals are using the identity of dead Filipinos so that they can acquire properties in the country.

Hontiveros joins her fellow senators in calling for the suspension of POGO operations because they are threat to our national security.