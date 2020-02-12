Sen. Hontiveros calls for crackdown on fly by night POGOs

Senator Risa Hontiveros is calling for the immediate crackdown on fly by night POGOs.

On Wednesday, Hontiveros presented to the media a Taiwanese national, Lai Yu Cian “Ivy”, an alleged victim of human trafficking of POGO.

Based on the statement of “Ivy”, she was recruited by an advertising company but when she arrived in Manila, she was turned over to some Chinese nationals in Makati City.

Her passport was event confiscated and she was abused by her Chinese employer.

Hontiveros, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women and Family Relations, said that Ivy’s story is just one of the many stories of abuse and being forced to illegally work in the Philippines for POGO companies.

Hontiveros added that a lot of crimes are associated with POGOs including illegal recruitment, illegal detention and sexual harassment.

The lady senator is asking for the suspension of all POGO operations, and already recommended it to the Senate Committee on Labor.

In line with this, Sen. Joel Villanueva, head of the said committee said that Chinese tourists continue to enter the country and end up working illegally.

During one of the Senate hearings, Georgie Racella, director of the anti-money laundering council, the risk of money being laundered has increased because of the influx of POGOs.

Php54 billion comes in and out of POGOs but their net inflow is only Php7 billion.