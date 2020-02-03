Sen. Go defends slow response of Prez Duterte on the NCOV threat

Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go was quick to defend President Rodrigo Duterte after critics castigate the latter for being slow in responding to the Novel Corona Virus health scare.

According to Go, instead of the blame-game and politicking, what the government needs now is coordination because its main concern is the health and safety of the Filipino public against the NCOV.

Go, a former aide of the President said that President Duterte already consulted with concerned government agencies because deciding on imposing a temporary travel ban against China, Hongkong and Macau; not just its residents but any nationality who travelled in those countries.

Some critics of the administration are complaining that if only the temporary travel ban was imposed immediately, we could’ve prevented the spread of the NCOV in the country.

Duterte was even criticized for prioritizing his relation with China instead of taking care of its own people.

However, Go said that a decision should not be done in haste because President Duterte had to balance the information he received from the inter-agency task force for the management of emerging infectious diseases headed by the Department of Health.

During a special session on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri said that the Senate will also implement some restrictions for people scheduled to visit the Senate as part of their precautionary measures on the NCOV threat.