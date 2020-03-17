Sen. Gatchalian tests negative from coronavirus

Senator Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian announced on Tuesday that he tested negative for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Earlier, the senator made his decision earlier to self-quarantine after a resource person who attended a Senate hearing tested positive for the disease.

Senator Nancy Binay, who also attended the senate hearing, tested negative for the said virus.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri announced on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 yet he is now taking precautionary measures despite being asymptomatic.

Zubiri will be tested again in 10 days to see if he has been cleared of the viral disease.

On the other hand, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said that the chamber, which was closed earlier for disinfection, will remain “business as usual” while the Luzon-wide is under a month-long enhanced community quarantine.