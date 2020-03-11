Sen. Gatchalian goes into self-quarantine after resource person tested positive of CoVid19

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday issued a statement saying that he will go into self-quarantine after a resource person from his senate hearing last Mar 5 tested positive of the 2019 Corona virus disease.

The said resource person was invited during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, which the Senator chairs.

Based on his statement, Gatchalian said that though he is feeling healthy and is asymptomatic, he will follow government’s protocol and submit himself to self-quarantine.

Also, the senator advised all his staff to do the same, “especially those who had direct contact with the said person too.”

On Wednesday, the Department of Health confirmed that the total tally of confirmed CoVid19 cases in the Philippines has reached to 49 following the additional 16 new cases.

According to the DOH, they are now conducting an “extensive information-gathering and contact tracing activities on the new cases.”

Meanwhile, 442 of the 445 repatriated Filipinos from Japan have been sent off already. Two crew members who tested positive of CoVid19 are currently in a hospital in Pampanga while the other member is still waiting for the result of the test.

