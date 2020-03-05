Nation

Sen. Bong Go confirms scheduled meeting between Prez Duterte, Manny Pangilinan

by Rita Salonga
Manny V. Pangilinan (Photo Credits: en.wikipedia.org)

Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte met with business tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan during the presentation of the North Luzon Expressway Harbour Link Circumferential road 3-circumference 10.

The two were seated together at the said event.

However, during the President’s speech, he “skipped” to acknowledge Pangilinan among the special guests.

President Duterte recognized the presence of Executive Sec. Salvador Medialdea, Public Works and Highways Sec. Mark Villar, Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez, Central Bank Gov. Benjamin Diokno, and Sen. Go.

Before the President left the event, he was seen shaking hands with Pangilinan and Go confirmed that the President would want to meet with the business tycoon soon.

There seems to be many unresolved issues between the President and MVP, as Pangilinan’s Metro Pacific Investments Corporation has a stake on Maynilad Water Services Inc., which the President has threatened closure because of alleged anomalous concession deals with the water companies.

