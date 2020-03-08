Sen. Binay warns impact of COVID-19 local transmission case to domestic tourism

Sen. Nancy Binay expects that domestic tourism in the Philippines will be affected after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the first case of local transmission of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease in the country.

Binay, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Tourism, said on Sunday, March 8, that government agencies should prepare for such a scenario that the public will be afraid from travelling in the Philippines due to the COVID-19 scare.

“Kailangan pag-handaan na natin yung ganyan scenario na kahit itong domestic tourism natin ay hindi na rin siya pwedeng asahan,” the senator said during DZRH’s Lingkod Bayan.

Binay also mentioned reports describing Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan City as a ghost town following reports that one of the COVID-positive patients frequented the mall.

“Ang balita ko mukha na siyang ghost town ngayon dahil walang bumibisita. Alam naman natin na isa ito sa mga tourist attraction natin dito sa Metro Manila,” she added.

“Iyon na yung pangitain na talagang malaki yung problema natin na hinaharap ngayon mas lalo na sa industriya ng tourismo,” the lawmaker stressed.

As of Saturday, March 7, the Department of Health has already confirmed six cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines.