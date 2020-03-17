Sen. Binay tests negative for COVID-19

Sen. Nancy Binay tested negative for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

In a statement posted in her social media accounts, Binay said on Tuesday, March 17, that Department of Health (DOH) Sec. Francisco Duque III confirmed that she tested negative for COVID-19

The female senator underwent testing for COVID-19 after a resource person who attended the March 5 hearing of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture tested positive for the virus.

While she tested negative for COVID-19, Binay said that she will continue with her 14-day quarantine.

The lawmaker also urged the public to avoid leaving their homes, practice social distancing, and regularly wash their hands to prevent contacting COVID-19.

“Hindi pa po tapos ang laban natin kontra sa COVID-19, and we don’t want to have a false sense of security,” Binay said in her statement.

“COVID-19 is a serious matter. Let’s take the necessary precautions in protecting ourselves for the sake of our families and everyone else,” she added.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian and Sen. Christopher ‘Bong’ Go have also tested negative for COVID-19.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, however, tested positive for the virus and has placed himself under self-quarantine to prevent others from being infected.