Sen. Bato confirms cancellation of US Visa

Senator Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa on Wednesday confirmed that his US visa has been cancelled.

In a text message sent to the media, Dela Rosa said that he inquired about the status of his visa and they only got the response last week.

Based on the response he received, Dela Rosa said that they didn’t mention the exact date and reason why his US visa was revoked. He was only advised to just re-apply if he wants one because his current visa has been cancelled.

According to Dela Rosa, he will discuss the said matter with President Rodrigo Duterte and he will only re-apply for a visa if the President needs him to accompany him for official functions abroad.

In December of last year, US President Donald Trump signed into law the 2020 US budget which includes the amendment giving authorization to the US Secretary of State to ban entry those involved in putting former Sen. Leila De Lima behind bars.

Before winning a seat in the Senate, Dela Rosa was the former Philippine National Police Chief, who spearheaded the war on drugs of Pres. Duterte. After his retirement, he was appointed as Bureau of Corrections chief.