Sec. Lorenzano admits: Prez Duterte is really the US target is cancelling Sen. Bato’s US visa

Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzano believes that President Rodrigo Duterte is the main target of the US when it cancelled the US visa of Sen. Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa.

Lorenzano said that he understands why the President is mad over the US government’s decision to cancel the US visa of Dela Rosa because he is the man behind the Anti-Drug War of the administration and Dela Rosa is his main man who implemented the order as chief of the Philippine National Police.

President Duterte’s dare to cancel the Visiting Forces Agreement between the US and the Philippines only proves that he is being true to his word of having the PNP’s back as they implement his administration’s campaign against illegal drugs.

However, Lorenzano remains mum on the issue of the impending cancellation of the VFA. According to the Defense secretary, it’s still too early for him to give a statement regarding the said issue.

Earlier this week, Sen. Bato revealed to media that upon his inquiry on the status of his visa, he found out that his visa has been cancelled, without giving specific reason to how and when it was revoked.

Sen. Bato said that the reply he received only stated that if he needs to visit the US, he can just re-apply for another US visa because his current one has been cancelled.

Meanwhile, some senators think that the President should focus on other pressing matters instead of worrying about the cancelled US visa of one of his allies.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan said that the country is currently facing so many problems which need the President’s undivided attention.

For Pangilinan, it would be better if the President takes care of the victims of the phreatic eruption of the Taal volcano first.

Pangilinan insists that maybe the President is bent on junking the VFA because it is what China wants.