Sec. Lorenzana to head implementation of National Action Plan against COVID-19

President Rodrigo Duterte has tasked Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana to chair the team that will implement the National Action Plan (NAP) of the government against the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Interior and Local Government Sec. Eduardo Ano, meanwhile, will serve as vice-chair of the NAP team.

“The Department of National Defense (DND) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), along with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, are now ramping up the implementation of the National Action Plan or NAP, as we speak, to reinforce the efforts of the Department of Health (DOH) in containing COVID-19,” President Duterte said on Tuesday, March 24.

“Reports on our progress on the National Action Plan will be given regularly by the Secretary of National Defense, serving as the National Action Plan chair with the Secretary of the Interior and Local Government as vice chair,” he added.

The President also assured the public that the government will safeguard the health, safety and well-being of the people in the face of the threat posed by COVID-19.

President Duterte promised that supplies of food, water, and other necessities will be provided to the people throught the ordeal and that financial assistance will be extended especially to marginalized and vulnerable groups.

“We will address all the different issues brought about by this pandemic as well as ensure the protection of all of our people, especially those who are serving in the frontlines,” President Duterte said.

President Duterte, meanwhile, urged relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy delivery of basic medical supplies and equipment to health facilities amidst the current situation.

“From the approval, importation and to the delivery, everything must go smoothly to make sure that we do not waste time,” the President said.

“As President, I assure you, I assure the public that the government will be on top of this situation at all times. We will not leave anyone behind,” he added.