Sec. Duque explains delay in release of COVID-19 test results

The Department of Health (DOH) explained the cause of the delay in the release of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) test results,

DOH Sec. Francisco Duque III said on Tuesday, March 24, that the surge of suspected cases caused problems to the bio-safety process of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Duque said that RITM stopped testing specimen samples in order to reconfigure their laboratory and ensure the safety of the testing being done in the institute.

“Live virus iyan pinaghahawakan nila kaya kailangan talaga na maingat na maingat so nag-reconfigure sila ng laboratory nila para masiguro yung safety ng kanilang mga proseso,” the DOH chief explained during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Otherwise magkakaroon sila ng epidemic sa sarili nilang laboratory. So tumigil sila, for a while, sa kanilang pagsusuri kaya dumami ang backlog,” he added.

Duque said that RITM resumed testing specimen samples for COVID-19 after finishing the risk configuration of their laboratory.

The Health secretary, meanwhile, thanked the Chinese Embassy for donating 100,000 COVID-19 testing kits.

Duque said that DOH had been placing orders for COVID-19 testing kits since January but had to rely on donations from the World Health Organization and other countries due to global shortage.

“Kailan lamang na nagkaroon ang mga bansang mayayaman na lumikha ng kanilang mga testing kit at kung saan nabigyan tayo ng 100,000,” he added.

Duque assured that the testing kits will be given to laboratories accredited by RITM, and that has already asked for an additional 120,000 testing kits.