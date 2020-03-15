Top Stories

Sec. Duque expects COVID-19 cases to reach up to 300

by Kristan Carag
Airport personnel monitor a thermal scanner as passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay, Philippines, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The Department of Health is expecting the number of confirmed 2019 Coronavirus disease (CoVid19) cases to increase in the coming days.

“Siguradong madadagdagan iyan. Wala tayong kaduda-duda na madagdagang pa iyan, ” DOH Sec. Francisco Duque III said on Sunday, March 15, during an interview with DZRH.

Duque even said that the Philippines might record more than 300 cases of COVID-19 positive patients since a single patient can infect up to three persons.

As of Sunday noon, the DOH has already recorded 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 positive patients in the Philippines.

Ang reproduction rate ng COVID-19 is in between two to 4.5. Ibig sabihin niyan ay bawat tao na infected nakakahawa ng tatlong hanggang apat at kalahating katao,” Duque explained.

Isa ay tatlo. Yung tatlo, tatlo din ang mahahawaan,” he stressed.

However, Duque assured that the DOH will continue to monitor the situation and focus on containing the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the DOH chief confirmed that all residents of Metro Manila have been considered persons under monitoring after the first recorded local transmission happened in the National Capital Region.

Persons under monitoring okay lang iyan. Ibig sabihin tinitignan lang tinitignan ang bawat tao dahil may community transmission,” Duque said.

Amidst the threat of COVID-19, the health secretary urged the public to practice proper cough etiquette, social distancing, and personal hygiene.

