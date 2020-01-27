Sec. Duque advises public to avoid hand shakes, beso-beso amidst 2019 novel coronavirus

The Department of Health (DOH) warned the public from having direct physical contact with other people amidst the scare caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Health Sec. Francisco Duque III particularly advised people on Monday, Jan. 27, to avoid close contact with individuals showing cold or flu-like symptoms.

“Avoid shaking of hands this time. Sometimes, at the most, fist bump. Avoid beso-beso…Tigilan na muna. Kung gusto niyo finger-to-finger na muna para talagang least contact point,” Duque said during a press briefing in Malacanang.

The DOH chief explained that people infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus exhibited respiratory symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties.

“In more advance cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and may cause death,” Duque stressed.

Duque, also, advised individuals manifesting symptoms of respiratory illnesses to stay inside their homes and wear n95 masks or surgical masks if they need to leave their residence.

Meanwhile, Duque also warned the public from spreading false or baseless pieces of information regarding the epidemic.

The DOH chief said that the spread of false news could cause more societal injury to the Philippines rather than the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Duque promised to provide the public with true and verified details regarding the illness.