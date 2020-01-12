Sec. Bello to recommend total deployment ban of OFWs going to Kuwait

Labor Sec. Silvestre Bello III raised the possibility of implementing a total deployment ban of Filipino domestic workers to Kuwait due to the death of Overseas Filipina Worker Jeanelyn Villavende.

Bello said that he might recommend that the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) enforce a total deployment ban to Kuwait after he receives the official report of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on their autopsy of Villavende.

POEA has already imposed a partial deployment ban preventing Filipino household helpers, whose overseas employment certificates were issued before January 3, from travelling to Kuwait.

Bello requested another autopsy of Villavende due to doubts concerning the one-sentence initial autopsy report made by the Kuwaiti government, which he called worthless and a lie.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) chief said that the total deployment ban will remain until justice is served for the death of Villavende.

“Hindi namin tatanggalin iyan ban na iyan hangga’t hindi nabibigyan si Jeanelyn ng tunay na hustisya,” Bello stressed during a press conference in Norala, South Cotabato.

“Masama ang ginawa nila sa ating kapatid. Masama, inapi nang husto,” he added.