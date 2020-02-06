Sec. Bello confirms death of OFW in Kuwait caused by Coronavirus

Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Sec. Silvestre ‘Bebot’ Bello III said on Thursday, Feb. 6 that a 58-year old Filipina household worker in Dubai, United Arab Emirates died due to coronavirus.

Bello, however, cannot ascertain whether the Filipina perished due to the 2019 novel coronavirus or another type of coronavirus.

“Initially sabi hindi coronavirus. That was February 1 report…Pero February 2, coronavirus na,” the DOLE chief told reporters.

Bello did not disclose the name of the Filipina OFW but said that she came from General Santos City, Soccsksargen.

He added that her daughter will be travelling to Kuwait in order to receive the remains of the Filipina worker.

“I met the daughter kanina and they’re going there to receive it. Kasi kung coronavirus, i-crecremate agad,” Bello explained.

If confirmed that the death was caused by the 2019-nCoV, it will be the first case of a Filipino who passed away due to the new respiratory illness.