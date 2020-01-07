SC turns down same-sex marriage petition ‘with finality’

The Supreme Court (SC) has denied with finality the motion for reconsideration filed by lawyer Jesus Falcis III to allow same-sex marriage in the country.

On Monday, through a notice sent to media, the high court said that it had junked Falcis’ appeal in September last year on the grounds that he failed to present “substantial arguments that would have led to the reversal of the court’s decision.”

Falcis filed the petition in 2015 to completely nullify Articles 1 and 2 [limits marriages between man and woman], as well as Articles 46 (4) and 55 (6) [mentions lesbianism or homosexuality as grounds for annulment and legal separation] of the Family Code.

According to Falcis, the Family Code – in limiting marriage between man and woman – is unconstitutional because it deprives him of his right to liberty without substantive due process of law and his right to equal protection of the laws, as it violated Section 3(1) Article 15 of the 1987 Constitution.

In a decision written by Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, the plain text of the Constitution does not define or restrict marriage on the basis of sex, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression. He also added the Court recognized the history of discrimination and marginalization faced by the lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender, queer, intersex, and other gender and sexual minorities (LGBTQI+) and their struggle for equality but said official recognition of their partnerships should be addressed to Congress.

“Legislation ideally allows public democratic deliberation on the various ways to assure these fundamental rights. The process of legislation exposes the experiences of those who have been oppressed, ensuring that this be understood by those who stand with the majority,” the decision reads.