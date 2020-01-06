Top Stories

SC junks convicted rapist Antonio Sanchez’ bid for release

by Christhel Cuazon
Former Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez is the suspect in the 1993 rape-slay victim Eileen Sarmenta and the brutal killing of Allan Sanchez, both students of University of the Philippines (UP) Los Baños. (File photo)

The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed due to procedural flaws the bid of convicted rapist and murderer Antonio Sanchez to be released.

In a December 3, 2019 resolution released to the media,  the court en banc junked the petition for failure to pay the required docket fees under Section 3, Rule 46 in relation to Section 2, Rule 56 of the Revised Rules of Civil Procedure.

It added that Sanchez failed to comply with the proof of service of the petition and insufficiency of the petition in form as to the verification. He also did not submit the required number of copies of the petition.

In 2019, the name of former Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez has once again appeared to the public but this time, with a hope of his impending release under the amended provisions of Republic Act 10592 in the Constitution.

This was following the statement of  Justice Sec. Menardo Guevarra stating Sanchez is one of the thousands of prisoners in the New Bilibid Prison that qualified for a recomputation for good conduct time allowance under RA 10592.

However, Guevarra and Faeldon, later on, stated that Sanchez may not qualify for release due to his numerous prison violations.

Sanchez was sentenced in 1995 to 7 counts of reclusion perpetua over the rape and killing of the University of the Philippines Los Baños students Eileen Sarmenta and Allan Gomez in June 1993. Sarmenta was repeatedly raped before she was shot in the face, while Gomez’s body showed traces of torture before he was also shot to death.

