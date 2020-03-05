SBP supports, lauds postponement of FIBA 3-on-3 Olympic qualifiers

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) supports the decision of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) to postpone the 3×3 Olympic Qualification Tournament due to the threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

SBP president Al Panlilio lauded the quick decision of FIBA and said that the international community should prioritize the safety of the public, including players and coaches.

“Our squad composed of CJ Perez, Moala Tautuaa, Alvin Pasaol, and Joshua Munzon has been working hard in preparation for this tournament but safety always comes first,” Panlilio said in a statement.

The sports association added that they look forward to seeing the Philippine team compete against some of the world’s best 3×3 squad in the near future without the threat of the COVID-19.

Prior the postponement, the FIBA 3×3 Olympic Qualification Tournament was set to be held from March 18-22 in Bengaluru, India.