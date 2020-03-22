Sports

SBP mourns passing of Boris Stankovic

by Kristan Carag
FIBA secretary general emeritus Boris Stankovic (Photo Credits: fiba.basketball)

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) joins the international basketball community in mourning the passing of Boris Stankovic, secretary general emeritus of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Stankovic, who served as secretary general of FIBA from 1976 to 2002, passed away at the age of 94 years old on Friday, March 20.

The Philippines was close to the heart of Mr. Stankovic who was instrumental in bringing to our shores the Basketball World Championship in 1978,” SBP president AL Panlilio said in a statement on Saturday, March 21.

Panlilo urged the Filipino basketball community to pray for the late Stankovic and his family.

Stankovic is credited for making changes in FIBA rules that allowed professional players, including players, to participate in top-level national basketball competitions.

Before serving as FIBA secretary general for 26 years, Stankovic was appointed as deputy secretary general of the organization in 1972.

 

