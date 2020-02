Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Reynaldo P. Cruz passed away on Friday due to pneumonia. He is 64.

In a statement, Atty. Dennis Pulma, clerk of the court of Sandiganbayan’s Third Division confirmed Cruz’s passing.

Cruz was appointed by former President Benigno Aquino III on January 20, 2016.

He was a senior member of the Fourth Division of the anti-graft court.