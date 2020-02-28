SANDIGANBAYAN acquits former PNP chief Purisima of perjury charges

The Sandiganbayan on Friday cleared former Philippine National Police Chief Alan Purisima from his Perjury charges

Based on the decision of the Sandiganbayan’s second division, Purisima is not guilty of the eight counts of perjury charges filed against him in connection with his alleged failure to declare all his assets in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALN) filed in the years 2006 to 2009 and 2011 to 2014.

In line with the said decision, the court also ordered the return of Purisima’s bail bonds and the lifting of the hold departure order imposed against him.

This isn’t the first time that Sandiganbayan issued a decision favoring Purisima. In 2019, the ani-graft court also acquitted the former PNP Chief and former PNP Special Action Force Chief Getulio Napenas of the graft and usurpation of authority in connection with the botched Mamasapano Massacre in 2015 wherein 45 members of the SAF team were killed in the process.

Purisima gained notoriety after his alleged involvement in the anomalous Php100 million gun licenses delivery contract. His involvement in the execution of “Oplan Exodus” was also placed under fire because he was back then supposedly suspended from his post by the Office of the Ombudsman.