‘Sanay na tayo diyan’ Sec. Duque says on being grilled by senators

Health Sec. Francisco Duque III brushed off being grilled during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Health on Tuesday, Feb. 4, regarding the measures implemented by the government against the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

“Okay lang iyon. Sanay na tayo doon. Hindi naman pwedeng balat sibuyas dito. Ang importante ginagawa natin ang trabaho natin,” Duque said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

During the hearing, senators scolded Duque after learning that the DOH has only traced 17 percent of the flight passengers that may have made contact with either of the first two confirmed 2019-nCoV cases in the Philippines.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan blamed the lapse to failure of leadership.

“Only 17 percent of those passengers have been contacted since this issue erupted. I think it is not just a failure of communication, I think it is also a failure of leadership on the part of the Health Department,” Pangilinan said.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, meanwhile, reproached Duque for blaming the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

Lacson stressed that the DOH as the office of primary responsibility should not be blaming other agencies.

“What happened to the principle of unity of command? I thought this is a health issue and the DOH should be the first line of defense and should be designated as the OPR,” Lacson said.

“You shouldn’t be blaming other people because this is a health issue. It is wrong to point to BI and CAAP. It should be the initiative of the DOH,” the senator added.