‘Sana ito na rin yung pamasko sa amin’ Rep. Mangudadatu prays for guilty verdict on Maguindanao Massacre

Maguindanao 2nd District Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu hopes that Judge Jocelyn Solis Reyes of Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 122 will render a guilty verdict during the promulgation on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig as a Christmas gift.

Reyes will announce on Thursday her decision on the 2009 massacre in Maguindanao that resulted to the deaths of 58 people including the wife of Rep. Mangudadatu, Genalyn Tiamzon – Mangudadatu, and his sisters then Mangudadatu vice-mayor Eden Mangudadatu and Farida Mangudadatu.

Since the verdict of Reyes remains unknown, Rep. Mangudadatu admitted that he feels happy and worried ahead of the promulgation.

“Naghahaalo ang kaba at saya kasi hindi natin alam kung ano ang kalalabasan ng promulgation bukas pero panalangin natin palagi na sana makakuha tayo ng guilty verdict,” the congressman said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Sana ito na rin yung pamasko sa amin ni Judge Jocelyn Solis Reyes. Sa isang dekadang pag-aantay namin, medyo mailap-ilap na rin, pero finally bukas sana mapasaya ang bawat isa sa aming mga pamilya ng mga biktima ng Maguindanao massacre,” he added.

Multiple murder charges have been filed against 197 people, 80 of whom remain at large, allegedly involved in the massacre.

The suspects include former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Gov. Zaldy Ampatuan, and former Datu Unsay mayor Andal Ampatuan Jr.

Their father former Maguindanao Gov. Andal Ampatuan Sr. was also named a respondent of the case but charges against him were dropped after he died in 2015 due to liver cancer.