San Lazaro Hospital chief assures public that nCoV patient is under “infection control,containment”

The officials of San Lazaro Hospital assured the Manila government that there is no need to suspend classes near the vicinity despite the 2019 novel coronavirus scare in the country.

The statement came after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that the 38-year-old Chinese woman, the country’s first case of nCoV, is presently confined in San Lazaro Hospital. She was first admitted to Adventist Medical Center in Pasay City.

In a statement, the hospital’s chief, Dr. Ermundo Lopez, said that the patient is under their strict “infection control, case management, and containment.”

Tiniyak ni San Lazaro Hospital chief Dr. Edmundo Lopez kay Manila Mayor @IskoMoreno na walang dapat ipangamba ang mga nasa labas ng kanilang ospital dahil epektibo ang "infection control, case management, and containment" ng pasyente na nagpositibo sa #nCoV. | RH29 @boy_gonzales pic.twitter.com/SXtcC7bMJW — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) January 30, 2020

He noted that the health workers and attending physicians observing the patient are all secured with their personal protective equipment or PPE.

On Thursday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that a 38-year-old Chinese female, who had a travel history from Wuhan City in China, tested positive of the said virus after her laboratory results arrived from the Victorian Infectious Disease Reference Laboratory in Melbourne, Australia.

According to DOH, the woman arrived in the country from Wuhan, China via Hong Kong last January 21, 2020, and had traveled to Cebu and Dumaguete, respectively. The Chinese national is currently in Manila.

It is said that the patient sought consultation before she was admitted to one of the country’s government hospital last January 25, Saturday after manifesting mild cough. The patient, as per Duque, is currently asymptomatic, a condition that shows no symptoms of the infection at all.

READ: DOH confirms first case of novel coronavirus in the Philippines

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno asked Dr. Lopez to give him a timely, relevant and validated information on the development of the said patient in order to ensure the public, especially Manileños, on the said outbreak.

Earlier, the Manila gov’t donated 6,200 face masks to all health workers, patients, and families inside the San Lazaro Hospital.

They also repacked thousands of face masks to be distributed to public elementary and high schools in the City of Manila.