San Juan city to probe allegations made by hostage taker

The local government unit of San Juan City vowed to investigate the allegations made by hostage taker Alchie Paray against his security agency Safeguard Armor Security Corporation, and the management of Greenhills Shopping Center.

San Juan City mayor Francis Zamora vows to look into these accusations after authorities arrested Paray after an almost 10 hour-hostage taking crisis at the said mall.

Zamora said that they will intervene in order to prevent a repeat of the hostage-taking incident.

“Itong pangyayaring ito ay dahil sa mga corruption na sinasabi niya nangyari sa sistema ng security agency dito sa Greenhills Shopping Center,” the mayor told reporters.

“Ang nangyari ngayon ay nakataya ang buhay ng napakarami dahil sa mga sinasabi niyang mga hinain niya. Kinakailangan imbestigahan ito ng mabuti at malaman ang puno’t dulo nito,” he added.

Zamora also said that they will investigate how Paray managed to enter the mall while in possession of a firearm and a grenade.

He stressed that the issue also affects the security of the whole San Juan city.

After releasing his hostages, Paray aired his grievances and complained about the corruption in the security agency in front of the media before being subdued by authorities.