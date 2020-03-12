Rockwell Land confirms two residents tested positive for COVID-19

The Rockwell Land Corporation confirmed on Thursday that two of its residents residing at Joya North Tower, Rockwell Center in Makati tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In its Facebook post, the management of the condominium said that one of its residents is currently confined in a private hospital, while the other two members of the family are in self-quarantine.

“As our priority is the community’s health and well-being, we have implemented measures meant to help prevent risks of inadvertent infection, including closure of some areas,” their statement reads.

Rockwell Land also announced that they will conduct disinfection in certain areas such as lobbies, elevators and parking areas, and will reduce close contact scenarios between residents and guests.

“We are currently reaching out to those we determined to have come in close contact with the residents so as to inform them of the necessary precautionary measures to consider,” it added.

The Department of Health (DOH) is yet to confirm if the two are among the 49 cases they confirmed on Wednesday.