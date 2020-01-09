“Robredo is a colossal blunder, she has done nothing” — Prez Duterte

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Tuesday slammed Vice President Leni Robredo’s findings.

“You know, for all of these years, she has done nothing. She is a colossal blunder,” Duterte told reporters in Malacañang. He also advised Robredo to revisit her ‘record.’

On Monday, Robredo, in her drug findings during her 19-day tenure as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee Against Illegal Drugs (ICAD), said that government’s campaign against illegal drugs is a failure as it only seized 1% of the total shabu supply in the country for the past three years.

Citing records from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Robredo said in her 40-page report that the PNP estimates that 3,000 kilograms of shabu worth P25 billion are consumed per week, or around 156,000 kilos per year; however, the agency only seized 1,344 kilos of shabu from January to October 2019; 785 kilos in 2018; and 1,053 kilos in 2017.

“Malinaw na malinaw na ayon mismo sa opisyal na datos, sa kabila ng lahat ng Pilipinong pinatay at lahat ng perang ginasta, hindi lumampas sa 1 porsyento ang naipit natin sa supply ng shabu at sa perang nakita mula sa droga,” Robredo said.

READ: VP Robredo: Only 1% of total shabu supply seized in past three years

“You know, I hate to say this, but how many voters are there in the Philippines? And you just do away with the 200,000 plus that she got as a majority over Marcos. It was really a mistake. With a slim margin and you talk big,” Duterte said.

The Chief Executive also noted that Robredo cannot lecture him since she has only been a co-chair of the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs (ICAD) for 18 days.”

“If ever she becomes president, gawin niya ‘yon. Pero she does not lecture on me,” he added.

This statement came after Robredo suggested that Duterte should be the one leading the National Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force.

“Hanggang ngayon, mahigit 2 taon na ang lumipas, wala pa ring aksyon mula sa Pangulo. Hindi co-chair ang kailangan ng ICAD, ang kailangan nito ay ang pagtutok ng Pangulo. Tinawag na giyera ang problema sa ilegal na droga, kailangan ang Pangulo ang maging commander-in-chief nito,” she noted.

She also pushed for the ICAD’s chairmanship to be transferred to the Dangerous Drugs Board from the PDEA.