Rivals speak out on postponement of PCL national elections

The Philippine Councilors League (PCL) declared a failure of elections, and postponed their national polls on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City due to a glitch in their election software system.

Polangui, Albay Councilor Jesciel Salceda, one of the candidates running for the chairmanship of PCL, said on Friday, Feb. 28, that his legal team discovered anomalies in the Precinct Count Optical Scan (PCOS) machines

Salceda said that they discovered that votes for him went to his rival incumbent Davao City councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, the incumbent chairman of PCL.

“Kapag nilagay yung pangalan ko, Jesciel Salceda, ang lumilitaw after nung final result ay yung pangalang ng kalaban ko, si Danny Dayanghirang,” Salceda said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Triny ulet. Pinunch ng sampu ang pangalan ko, ang lumabas, ang resulta 13, pero Dayanghirang pa rin ang lumalabas,” he added.

Salceda believes that the glitch was done deliberately and that Dayanhirang wanted to delay the national elections.

The Albay councilor said that the polls would have gone through manually but Dayanghirang did not attend the emergency meeting of the national board, and questioned the decision.

“Nandoon lang naman siya sa location pero hindi siya nag-attend ng emergency meeting para ma-resolba sana, para magka-election. Kinwestyon niya pa yung resulta ng emergency board meeting,” Salceda stressed.

Meanwhile, Dayanghirang said that he presided over the said emergency meeting of the national board but he and Salceda inhibited from voting in the decision.

The Davao city councilor insisted that the national board came up with the decision to postpone the board meeting.

“Yung decision namin ay nakabase sa problema ng computer at iyon nga ang magiging resulta ay hindi na rin maganda,” Dayanghirang said during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

“Nag-decide yung national board, hindi ako bumoto at si Salceda dahil neutral kami, na i-postpone yung elections,” he added.

Dayanghirang also stressed that that the polls could no longer proceed, even manually, since some councilors have already left.

He also insisted that he has not intervened since the beginning or even during the preparation for the national elections.

“Kasi kapag sumali ako sa paghahanda ng election, magkakaroon ng masamang tingin dahil ako ay kandidato,” Dayanghirang explained.

“Nag-inhibit na ako para walang masabi ang mga kalaban natin, para neutral yung dating,” he stressed.