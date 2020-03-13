Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati postpone wedding due to coronavirus threat

Celebrity couple Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez have postponed their wedding scheduled this weekend due to the threat of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines.

On Thursday, Lahbati, 26, and Gutierrez, 36, announced their decision on Instagram along with a photo of them holding hands with their backs to the camera.

“As much as we want to celebrate our love with our family and friends, in light of the recent situation, we have decided to postpone our wedding as we do not want to put anyone at risk,” the couple’s joint statement reads.

The two, who got engaged in 2017, extended their gratitude “to those who flew in and to everyone who worked so hard for our special day.”

“We only wish good health for everyone and we hope to celebrate with you as soon as things get better, Much love, Richard & Sarah.”

The couple is scheduled to tie the knot on March 14 at Shangri-La The Fort in Bonifacio Global City. They have two kids: Zion and Kai.

On Thursday, the Philippines confirmed 52 cases of COVID-19.

Metro Manila was also placed on a ‘community quarantine’ by President Rodrigo Duterte.