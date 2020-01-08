Retired policeman shot dead in Zambonga del Sur

A retired policeman was reportedly shot dead on Tuesday by unidentified assailants who pretended to be passengers in Dimataling, Zamboanga del Sur.

The victim, identified as 56-year-old Vicente Teofilo was a retired member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) from Purok Caimito, Barangay Poblacion in Pitogo.

Initial reports said that Teofilo was driving a van for hire and was on his way to Pagadian City from Pitog when two men stopped the vehicle and pretended to be passengers. However, upon opening the door, the men immediately shot Teofilo.

He suffered three gunshot wounds and died. Police authorities recovered three spent bullets from a caliber .45 pistol.

The suspects immediately fled the crime scene.

Police authorities are looking at personal grudges as the motive of the said killing.