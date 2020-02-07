Retired police officer arrested for bribery

A retired police was arrested for allegedly operating a video karera (horse racing video game) and for attempting to bribe a member of the Philippine National Police Integrity and Monitoring Group (PNP-IMEG).

PNP-IMEG identified the suspect as former PEMS Brigido Capio-An, who was previously assigned to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of the Quezon City Police District.

Authorities said that Capio-An offered Php 10,000 to a team leader of the PNP-IMEG on Thursday, Feb. 6, at a cafe inside Camp Crame.

Aside from cash, the police confiscated a Nokie cellphone from Capio-An, who is now facing charges for violating Article 21 of the Revised Penal Code.