Residents check on their homes amid impending eruption of Taal volcano

Sen. Francis Tolentino said on Tuesday, Jan. 14, that some evacuees have been returning to their homes near Taal volcano in order to check their belongings.

Tolentino, a former maor of Tagaytay City, said that evacuees took advantage of the ‘simmering down’ of the Taal volcano and went back to check on their homes.

“Hindi masyadong naglilindol kaya yung iba siguro ay gustong bumalik sa tahanan para makita yung kanilang mga alagang hayop o makita yung kanilang naiwan sa bahay na mga kagamitan,” Tolentino said in an interview with DZRH.

The senator revealed that they plan to ‘consolidate’ the evacuation centers in Tagaytay City to make the tallying of evacuees easier.

“Kasi napakarami. Yung iba barangay hall, yung iba chapel. So pagsasasmahin na namin iyan para we can designate a camp manager at mabilisan,” Tolentino explained.

The lawmaker said that they also need to take into account evacuees from Batangas who are currently staying with their relatives in Tagaytay City and in Cavite.

Tolentino, meanwhile, renewed the call for the creation of the Department of Disaster Resilience.

He stressed that the creation of a Department of Disaster Resilience is long overdue and can resolve problems regarding the evacuation of residents affected by calamities.

“Kung meron ng isang departamento na siya na lang ay siya na yung magdesignate at hindi yung nagdudulot ng kalituhan,” Tolentino said.