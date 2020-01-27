Residents in Batangas report of looting as they return to their homes

After being allowed to return to their homes in Batangas, some evacuees said that they have become victims of looting.

Overseas Filipina worker Susan Solis, one of the evacuees who returned to her home in Agoncillo, Batangas, said on Monday, Jan. 27, that various jewelries, cash, bags, clothes, figurines, painting and her other belongings were taken from her home.

Solis suspected that she became a victim of looting after discovering the door of her house open.

She asked that the police spare some time to hunt down the suspects who stole her belongings.

“Humihingi ako ng tulong. Sana mabigyan niyo ng pagkakataon na mahuli kung sino ang pumanik dito sa aking bahay,” Solis said in an interview with DZRH.

“Baka sakaling mapag-bigyan ninyo at mabigyan ninyo ng oras na mahalughog o mahanap kung sino talaga ang nakapunta sa lugar ng bahay ko,” she added.

An estimated Php 200,000 worth of belongings and Php 7,000 worth of cash were taken from the home of Solis.

The local government of Batangas allowed residents to return to their homes, except in several towns in Agoncillo and Laurel, after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) lowered the alert level status in Taal Volcano to Alert Level 3.