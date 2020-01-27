Residents allowed to return to some barangays in Agoncillo and Laurel, Batangas

The provincial government of Batangas has allowed evacuees to return to some towns in the municipalities of Agoncillo and Laurel.

In a bulletin on Monday, Jan. 27, the Batangas local government said that residents of Agoncillo and Laurel now have the option to return to their homes or places of work.

However, the local government unit still prohibits evacuees from returning to barangays Bilibinwang, Subic Ilaya, and Banyaga in Agoncillo, and Gulod, Buso-Buso, and Bugaan East in Laurel.

The six barangays are within the seven kilometer danger zone around Taal Volcano.

Meanwhile, the Batangas government reminded the public that Sitio Tabla, and Brgy. San Isidro in Talisay, Brgy. Alas-as, and Brgy. Pulang Bato in San Nicolas, and Brgy. Calawit in Balete have been placed under permanent lockdown.

The five barangays are located inside the Taal Volcano island.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) lowered the alert level status in Taal Volcano from Alert Leval 4 to Alert Level 3 on Sunday, Jan. 26, due to a decline in volcanic activity.