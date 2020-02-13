Rescued Taiwanese claims Michael Yang as protector of POGO in gov’t

The 23-year-old Taiwanese woman, who was earlier presented to media after claiming she was made to work at a Philippine offshore gaming operations firm, insisted that a certain “Michael Yang” is the protector of the POGOs in the country.

On Wednesday, Senator Risa Hontiveros called for the immediate crackdown on the fly by night POGOs following the statement of Lai Yu Cian “Ivy”, an alleged victim of human trafficking of POGO.

Based on the statement of “Ivy”, she was recruited by an advertising company but when she arrived in Manila, she was turned over to some Chinese nationals in Makati City. Her passport was even confiscated and she was abused by her Chinese employer.

Hontiveros, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Women and Family Relations, said that Ivy’s story is just one of the many stories of abuse and being forced to illegally work in the Philippines for POGO companies.

Hontiveros added that a lot of crimes are associated with POGOs including illegal recruitment, illegal detention, and sexual harassment.

The lady senator is asking for the suspension of all POGO operations and already recommended it to the Senate Committee on Labor.

According to Lai, her employers would drop Michael Yang’s name whenever they get mad at her.

“I heard about once or twice when my supervisor, they get mad at me, or sometimes they mention Michael Yang, but I don’t know who is he. My boss always says, he didn’t explain to me, just sometimes he shouts at me, and in my memories, once or twice, I hear the name,” she said.

Hontiveros has yet to verify if the Yang that was mentioned was the former “economic adviser” of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Ex-adviser Michael Yang had business interests in the Philippines as the owner of the DCLA shopping center in Davao. However, Duterte declined the rumors that he was his ‘economic adviser’ given that he is a foreigner.

And while Duterte denied formally appointing Yang, it’s clear that the Chinese businessman enjoys enviable access to the Chief Executive.

The Chinese businessman has been seen joining Duterte in some of his engagements such as during his lunch with the Friends of the Philippines Foundation back during his state visit to Beijing in October 2016.

He has also been present at meetings of Chinese businessmen with Duterte in Malacañang.