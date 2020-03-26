Rep.Yap tests positive for COVID-19

ACT-CIS partylist Rep. Eric Go Yap confirmed that he has tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Yap said that the Department of Health (DOH) called him on Wednesday, March 26, to inform him of the results of the COVID-19 test that he took on March 15.

“Inis at galit ang naramdaman ko dahil alam ko sa sarili ko na maaaring nailagay ko sa alanganin ang buhay ng mga taong nakapaligid sa akin,” Yap said in a statement.

Yap explained that he underwent testing for COVID-19 after being exposed to people who reportedly tested positive for the virus.

After being tested for COVID-19, the congressman admitted that he attended a meeting at the Malacanang in March 21, and a special session at the House of Representatives on March 26 since he has not yet received the results of the test.

Yap, however, assured that he was careful the whole time since he was a possible carrier of COVID-19, and apologized to the people that he had contact with.

“Humihingi ako ng patawad at pag-unawa mula sa mga taong nakasalamuha ko. I was paranoid dahil may kaunting ubo akong naramdaman but I felt it was normal for me,” the lawmaker said.

“Mas nag-ingat tayo dahil wala pang resulta ang test ko. Those who know me personally know that I practice good personal hygiene. But it didn’t spare me from this virus,” he added.