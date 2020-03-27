Rep. Villarica tests positive for COVID-19

Bulacan District Rep. Henry Villarica tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

House of Representatives Secretary General Atty. Jose Luis Montales confirmed on Thursday, March 26, the results of the COVID-19 test taken by Villarica, who last reported for work on March 4.

Montales said that Villarica attended an event hosted by Baliuag, Bulacan mayor Ferdie Estrella, who has also tested positive for COVID-19, on March 8 before the lawmaker got admitted to a hospital on March 12 due to Pneumonia.

Montales assured that Villarica is in a stable condition and none of his staff has exhibited any symptoms connected to COVID-19.

Villarica is the second member of the House of Representatives to test positive for COVID-19 after ACT-CIS partylist Rep. Eric Go Yap also tested positive for the virus.