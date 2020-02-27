Rep. Velasco belies plot to oust House Speaker Cayetano

Marinduque District Rep. Lord Allan Velasco belied allegations that he is plotting to oust Taguig City 1st District Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“I am issuing this statement to once and for all end baseless reports attributed to unnamed sources and sly innuendos being peddled by certain camps with vested interests within and outside the halls of Congress on the supposed ‘coup plan’ to change the leadership of the House of Representatives,” Velasco said in a statement on Thursday, Feb. 27

“To my kababayans, these reports are far from the truth,” the congressman insisted.

Velasco believes that the coup d’etat rumors only seek to divide the House of Representatives, destroy camaraderie, distract lawmakers from fulfilling their mandate, and derail the key legislative agenda of the administration under President Rodrigo Duterte.

The lawmaker said that he honors the term-sharing agreement brokered by President Duterte between him and Cayetano during the start of the 18th Congress.

Under the said agreement, Cayetano would serve as House Speaker during the first 15 months of the 18th Congress, and Velasco would take over the remaining 21 months.

“From the beginning, I never had any intention of reneging on this agreement. Tayo po ay lalaking may isang salita,” Velasco said.

Meanwhile, Cayetano shrugged off the denial of Velasco, and stressed that he has received verified information concerning the ‘coup d’etat’ plot.

“Normal naman kapag nahuhuli, nag-dedeny,” the House Speaker told reporters on Thursday during an ambush interview at Taguig City University.

“Unless about 20 congressman ang nagsisinungaling are lying to me na pinapangakuan ng chairmanship, at sinasabi ‘next year is my budget, ako na magdidikta kung kanino ibibigay’,” he added.

Cayetano also promised to follow the 15-21 term-sharing agreement.