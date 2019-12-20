Top Stories

Rep. Fongwan passed away at the age of 68

by Kristan Carag
Benguet District Rep. Nestor Fongwan Sr. (Photo Credits: http://www.congress.gov.ph)

Benguet District Rep. Nestor Fongwan Sr. died on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the age of 68 years old.

Benguet Provincial Board member Nestor Fongwan Jr, son of the neophyte lawmaker, confirmed the death of his father thru a Facebook post.

The elder Fongwan served as governor of Benguet for three straight terms from 2007 to 2016

He also served as mayor La Trinidad, Benguet from 1998 to 2001 and from 2004 to 2007.

The family of the lawmaker has yet to disclose details surrounding his death.

The remains of the elder Fongwan has been brought to Guadayan, Puguis, La Trinidad.

He is the second member of the House of Representetive in the 18th Congress to pass away following late Rep. Rodolfo Albano Jr. of LPG Marketers’ Association parylist.

Related articles:

  1. Cong. Rudy Albano passes away at 85
  2. Former senator Nene Pimentel passed away at the age of 85
  3. Former Bayan Muna rep Joel Virador succumbs to death at 52
  4. Flowers price hike amid impending Hearts’ Day
  5. BBL can still be passed before Aquino term ends—lawmakers

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*