Remains of slain OFW in Kuwait arrives in Manila; DFA vows assistance to her bereaved kin

The remains of the slain Filipino household helper Jeanelyn Villavende, who died in the hands of her employer from Kuwait, has arrived in the country on Wednesday afternoon.

Her remains arrived around 5:30 PM at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and were received by her family from South Cotabato and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin.

Prior to the arrival of her remains sealed in a white box, Locsin met with Villavende’s bereaved family.

LOOK: Labi ng OFW na si Jeanelyn Villavende, dumating na sa NAIA | via RH06 @sherwinalfaro #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/YJtEx0zPoi — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) January 8, 2020

“She was just 5 months in their employ and her torture began relieved only by the few seconds she was given for phone calls to her family whose typhoon destroyed dwelling she wanted to rebuild. Then no more calls,” Locsin said on Twitter.

The DFA vowed to continue providing legal and other appropriate assistance to the family until justice is served and perpetrators are punished.

Locsin noted that through the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs and the PH Embassy in Kuwait, they have commissioned a top-notch criminal lawyer in Kuwait and provided the family with Php 100,000 financial assistance “to help defray the costs of the funeral expenses.”

For what they did to her the death penalty is a mercy. https://t.co/HvGzudZaev — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) January 8, 2020

Villavende’s death at the hands of her employer sparked outrage and prompted the country to implement a partial deployment ban on newly-hired domestic helpers.

The embalmment certificate of Villavende’s body showed that she died on December 28, 2019, due to “acute failure of heart and respiration as result by shock and multiple injuries in the vascular nervous system.”

Initial reports said that Villevende was beaten to death and was already dead when brought to a hospital since attending nurses reported that she was “black and blue”.