Remains of OFW who allegedly died in Abu Dhabi arrive in PH

The remains of the overseas Filipina worker (OFW), who allegedly died in the hands of her ‘vlogger’ employer in Abu Dhabi, have arrived in the country on Monday evening.

In a report of RH Sherwin Alfaro, the body of the 32-year-old Mary Jane Reyes from Brgy. Alas-asin, Mariveles, Bataan boarded Etihad Airways Flight 428.

JUST IN: Labi ng OFW na hinihinalang pinatay ng among blogger sa Abu Dhabi, UAE, dumating na | RH6 @sherwinalfaro #DZRHat80 — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) February 3, 2020

Reyes’ family became emotional upon the arrival of her body, a year after she died.

Naging emosyonal ang pamilya ni Mary Jane Reyes sa pagdating sa bansa ng labi ng Pinay na hinihinalang pinatay ng kanyang amo sa UAE | RH6 @sherwinalfaro #DZRHat80 pic.twitter.com/KfAtREtXUM — DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) February 3, 2020

According to her relatives, the OFW reportedly died last February 2019 due to suffocation while burning coal to warm the house of her employer in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi. Reyes’ mother said her last conversation with her daughter was a day before the accident.

Mary Jane was hired by illegal recruiters identified as Edwin Rayang-Ramos Magsino and Regina Loot-Estallo who asked her to pay worth Php 182,000 for her recruitment. Their Manila-based agency, according to her mother, had stopped talking to her.

In a statement, the victim’s sister, Jonaly said that they will take her remains to their hometown and will conduct a re-autopsy in order to identify the true cause of her death.