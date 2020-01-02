Remains of OFW killed in Singapore car incident arrives in PHL

The remains of the overseas Filipino worker, who was killed in a car accident outside the Lucky Plaza shopping center in Orchard Road in Singapore last December 29, has now arrived in the country today, January 2.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the remains of Arlyn Nucos were brought home by her sister-in-law, who is also an OFW in Singapore, and were received in Clark International Airport by her siblings. Her elder sister, Arcelli Nucos, who was also injured in the incident, remained confined in a hospital in Singapore.

A simple ceremony and a mass were held in Singapore before Nucos’ remains were flown to the Philippines.

In a report of The New Paper, a Singaporean-media outlet, the seven Filipinas were having a picnic outside Lucky Plaza yesterday when a black Honda Vezel, drove by a 64-year-old man, suddenly plowed into them before crashing through a metal railing surrounding the mall. The police said six women aged between 37 and 56 were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Two of them, aged 41 and 50, were unconscious and later died from their injuries. Among them is another OFW identified as Abigail Leste.

The wake of Nucos will be held in her hometown in La Union.

Meanwhile, the DFA, through OUMWA and the Philippine Embassy in Singapore, is in close coordination with relevant authorities on when the remains of the other Filipino victim will be repatriated.